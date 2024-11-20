Ukrainian President's Office Talks With Nordic Diplomats On Further Efforts To Strengthen Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the meeting, the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva, and heads of security policy departments at the ministries of foreign affairs of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland discussed further efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and capabilities.

This was reported by the President's Office , Ukrinform saw.

Representatives of the foreign ministries from Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland took part in the meeting.

On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the deputy head of his Office discussed with partners the outcome of the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Europe summit and preparations for the next such event.

Special attention was paid to the outcomes of the visit of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, to Ukraine on the occasion of 1,000 days of full-scale Russian aggression; one of the key results of this visit was the decision to increase Denmark's contribution to arms production in Ukraine by EUR 130 million.

"We are grateful to Denmark for being the first country to believe in Ukrainian arms manufacturers and for making a significant contribution to the launch of their production. We need additional funds to strengthen our state's defense capabilities and security in the region," said Zhovkva.

He stated that Ukraine is counting on the expansion of support in this direction from the countries of Nordic Europe in 2025.

In addition, the participants discussed in detail the Victory Plan, ways to implement it, and coordinated joint steps to achieve a just peace for Ukraine in the near future.

Ihor Zhovkva thanked the Nordic countries for supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

As reported, on October 28-29, the fourth Ukraine-Nortdic Europe summit was held in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden expressed their support for the Victory Plan.

Photo: President's Office