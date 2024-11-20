Tunisian Pres. Receives Kuwait FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied spoke highly of the exemplary relations between his country and the State of Kuwait.

During his meeting with visiting Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday, President Saied said that the fruitful cooperation between the both countries has been growing in various fields since the 1960s.

He praised the fruitful joint ventures implemented in the and sectors in the framework of partnership, according to a statement from the Tunisian Presidency.

President Saied expressed desire to launch more joint ventures in such areas as food security, health and tourism, and promote cooperation in education, higher education and justice.

For his part, the Kuwaiti minister conveyed to President Saied the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Al-Yahya expressed Kuwait's readiness to enhance cooperation an all vital areas to serve the interests of both nations. (pickup previous)

sbm









MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108908703