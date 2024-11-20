CMP Mining Inc. Announces Director Appointment

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Vancouver, B.C. / YOLOWIRE / November 20, 2024 / CMP INC. (“ CMP ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: CMP) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Cowley has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company and will also act as the Company QP, if required.

With over forty-five years of experience, Mr. Cowley, P.Geo. has held technical and managerial positions exploring for %Gold , base metals, diamonds, industrial minerals and worldwide. He has extensive experience working with major mining company in Canada and South America, including 18 years with BHP Group Limited.

Mr. Cowley has managed significant projects, including the Slave gold project in the Canadian Arctic which spawned 4 gold deposits amounting to over 6 million ounces of gold. He was instrumental in putting the Lexington-Grenoble gold-copper mine in BC into production, doubling the resource at the polymetallic and precious metal J&L deposit in BC, and defining the strategic vanadium resources for Phenom. Mr. Cowley is a Professional Geologist, P.Geo. and President and CEO of Phenom Resources Corp. and Indigo Exploration Inc.

About the Company

%CMPMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Coquigold Property located near Merritt, British Columbia. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDARPLUS ()

