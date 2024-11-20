The PPDM Association Announces, 'Power Insights Mastering Energy Data'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chief, Professional DevelopmentCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Data is the lifeblood of today's and influences every aspect of business operations from strategic planning to customer engagement. Effective data management is essential for decision making at all organizational levels. Aligned with PPDM 's mission to support our community of data professionals, we've established a program to foster the growth and development of critical competencies. As organizations across all industries increasingly rely on data to inform their strategies, the demand for skilled data professionals is growing exponentially.There's nothing quite like Power Insights . This 11-month, subscription-based, online learning program highlights relevant themes, many anchored to the Certified Petroleum Data Analyst (CPDATM) competencies. By prioritizing education, professional development, and investing in your employees' growth, organizations will build a strong foundation of expertise, ensuring teams are well-equipped to navigate evolving roles and the complexities of the digital landscape.The PPDM Association (PPDMTM) is pleased to announce the launch of this new series delivering critical knowledge and application of data management standards, best practices, and the latest developments in data science.The Power Insights series, made up of 24 biweekly online workshops is offered two times a day (Thursday-Friday, depending on your geographic location) to accommodate multiple time zones.This year's schedule will feature critical subject areas including:Data GovernancePPDM Standards and Best PracticesData Management, and Master Data ManagementBusiness Life Cycles of the Well and SeismicAI Basics and the Impact to the Energy IndustryAdvanced Data AnalyticsData Objects and Units of MeasureReference Lists in Mastered DataIntroduction to Data Trust and Data QualityAs Medium reports in their recent article“The Future of Energy Management: How Data-Driven Strategies are Shaping the Next Generation of Energy Leaders”,“The role of the data-driven CEO is pivotal as energy management increasingly relies on advanced technologies. CEOs who succeed will not only embrace AI, machine learning, and data analytics but also foster a culture that prioritizes data-driven decision-making across all levels of the organization. These leaders understand that data is far more than a tool for operational efficiency; it is a strategic asset that drives innovation, enhances sustainability, and creates a significant competitive advantage. By leveraging insights from data, data-driven CEOs can make informed decisions that align with long-term business goals, optimize energy use, reduce costs, and lead industry-wide transformations. In doing so, they ensure their companies are not only more efficient but also poised to lead in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.”They go further, speaking to“The Competitive Advantage: Data-driven decision-making offers strategic advantages for CEOs in energy management, enabling them to reduce risks, optimize performance, and accelerate sustainability initiatives.”The imperative to invest in your professionals has never been higher, and this series will impart critical knowledge, lending confidence to your team who are challenged with a rapidly changing data landscape. Foundational knowledge (related to CPDA competencies), skills and attributes are key to their success, and who better to shepherd your team through this maze than PPDM?We are engaging a highly experienced and qualified group of subject matter experts for these interactive online sessions.Subscription registration is now open. For additional information about the program, please contact ....About the PPDM AssociationThe PPDM Association is the global, not-for-profit society within the energy industry that provides leadership for the professionalization of energy data management through the development and dissemination of best practices and standards, education programs, certification programs and professional development opportunities. PPDM represents and supports the needs of energy companies, regulators, software vendors, data vendors, consulting companies, and data professionals around the globe.Through the PPDM Association the global community of energy data practitioners works collectively to develop standards, best practices and other data resources that are leveraged by resilient, qualified data professionals to enable data capability in a changing energy industry.For additional information about the PPDM Association or Power Insights, please visit .

