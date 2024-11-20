Digital Realty Receives Leader In The Light Award For Eighth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aaron Binkley, Vice President of Sustainability, appointed Chair of Nareit Sustainability Council for 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR ), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced that is has been awarded the National Association of Real Estate Trusts (Nareit) "Leader in the Light" award for data center sustainability for the eighth consecutive year. The award recognizes Nareit member companies that demonstrate leadership in implementing sustainable and socially responsible investment and operating practices, good governance, and transparency.

"We are honored to receive this award from Nareit for the eighth consecutive year," said Andy Power, President and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Realty. "As data centers have become increasingly central to our lives and power needs have grown, sustainable data center solutions have become ever more important.

As the world's largest data center operator, we recognize our responsibility to lead the industry toward a long-term goal of powering our data centers with 100% renewable energy."

In addition to being awarded Nareit's "Leader in the Light" award, Digital Realty's Vice President of Sustainability, Aaron Binkley, has been elected as the incoming Chair of the Nareit Real Estate Sustainability Council (RESC) for 2025. Binkley, who served as Vice Chair last year, will now lead

the council alongside a distinguished group of industry leaders, driving Nareit's sustainability initiatives forward and building upon the organization's existing work.

"I am excited to serve as the incoming Chair of the Nareit Real Estate Sustainability Council for 2025. Building on the remarkable work done by the council thus far, I look forward to collaborating with this distinguished group of ESG professionals as we continue to set the standard for environmental stewardship in the real estate sector, fostering innovation and best practices that create a more sustainable future for all."

Further underscoring its commitment to sustainability, Digital Realty has been recognized as one of the top corporate solar adopters by the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The recognition highlights Digital Realty's dedication to sourcing high-quality renewable energy globally. With over 150 data centers worldwide now matched with 100% renewable electricity and 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy under contract, Digital Realty continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable growth.

Additional recent examples of Digital Realty's sustainability accolades include:



Commenced construction on a 120 megawatt utility-scale solar plant in South Africa

Became

the first company in Switzerland to be awarded the prestigious "Gold+" certification from the Swiss Datacenter Efficiency Association (SDEA)

Recognized as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 by TIME Completed the sale of €850 million in green notes, solidifying Digital Realty's spot as the largest US REIT issuer of green bonds

