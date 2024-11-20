Russian Forces Execute Encircled Ukrainian Defenders In Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have executed Ukrainian prisoners of war who were encircled in Russia's Kursk region.
Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported this via Telegram , citing information circulating on social media, according to Ukrinform.
The ombudsman said that he had already sent official letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding this war crime.
"The international community must act immediately. The occupying country has once again violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Russia must be stopped," he said.
