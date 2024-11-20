Umerov, Danish Mps Discuss Strengthening Cooperation Under Ukraine's Victory Plan
Date
11/20/2024 3:11:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Danish lawmakers have explored ways to deepen cooperation within Ukraine's Victory Plan.
He shared details of the discussion on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"I expressed appreciation for the successful implementation of the Danish model of investments in Ukraine's defense-industrial complex. We discussed the potential to expand this cooperation, ranging from the procurement of foreign weapons to the establishment of joint ventures for the production of equipment and ammunition," Umerov said.
Read also:
Umerov, Danish defense minister discuss investment model for Ukrainian weapons production
During the meeting, the minister highlighted President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan, stressing the importance of Ukraine securing an invitation to NATO and achieving full European Union membership.
Umerov emphasized that the coalition of authoritarian states led by Russia must face a decisive response from the free world. To achieve this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the capability to strike the enemy's military facilities.
"Special attention was given to deepening cooperation with Denmark and other Scandinavian countries within the framework of the Victory Plan. This includes training and equipping our units, developing the defense industry, and sharing technologies and experiences," the minister said.
MENAFN20112024000193011044ID1108908141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.