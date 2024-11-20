DGCA Signs Agreement, Two Mous With Tunisian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Civil Authority (CAA) Chairman Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud and Tunisian Civil Aviation Director General Nidal Suwailem on Monday signed an agreement to enhance air between the two countries, making more convenient for passengers.

The two nations formalized their collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance their airlines' operational capacity. This agreement includes a thorough update of technical arrangements to promote more efficient and coordinated operations between the of both countries.

During a meeting in Tunisia, as part of the Kuwaiti-Tunisian Joint Committee session, efforts were made to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Another MoU was also signed with the Tunisian Institute of Meteorology to promote cooperation and the exchange of expertise in meteorology. The signing event was attended by the foreign ministers of both Kuwait and Tunisia, underscoring the memo significance. (end)

