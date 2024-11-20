BLAC PAC, VETERANS GROUPS TEAM UP WITH BUILD YOUR FORTRESS ON 'HOMES OF HONOR' PROGRAM TO AID VULNERABLE POPULATIONS

Next-generation homes built for strength, more thoroughly insulated,

and dramatically reduce bills

Build Your Fortress, an leader in the innovative HyPerformance Structural Insulated PanelsTM field, has partnered with a nonprofit consortium to form the Homes of Honor initiative to address challenges among vulnerable populations in Tennessee.

Build Your Fortress joins the nonprofits BLAC PAC, Customized Veterans Group (CVG), and Customized Medical Needs LLC in the Homes of Honor program, designed to address housing challenges among veterans and vulnerable populations in Tennessee.

Build Your Fortress joins the nonprofits BLAC PAC, Customized Veterans Group (CVG), and Customized Medical Needs LLC in the Homes of Honor program, designed to create sustainable, impactful solutions to help uplift entire communities, particularly in Shelby and Tipton counties, which are home to the state's largest veteran populations.

"We are excited to move forward with Build Your Fortress with speed and momentum as they join our efforts to serve our community's most vulnerable, including military veterans as well as law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and educators," said Antwane Bohanon, chairman of BLAC PAC and founder of Customized Veterans Group. "As an acknowledged leader in their industry, we're confident the Build Your Fortress team will help us fulfill our mission to address the needs of our target population in housing, as well as health care and employment."

Danny J. Triplett, CEO/President of BLAC PAC, added: "This partnership is about fostering purpose and resilience, providing veterans with the tools they need to conquer internal battles and build better, more prosperous and more fulfilling futures. It will allow us to effectively create stable housing and workforce opportunities for veterans in Tennessee, profoundly impacting many lives."

The smart SIPs technology employed by Build Your Fortress (BYF) allows for homes to be constructed with enhanced energy efficiency, durability and structural integrity in a far shorter time frame compared with conventional methods, according to BYF principal Dr. Travis Fox.

"Our process is not just greener, but it is also faster and stronger," Dr. Fox said. "Our homes can be built in a fraction of the time it would take using conventional construction. For instance, in our existing project with Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, we recently completed framing in just a 4 1/2-hour stretch of time.

"Our improved structural integrity also allows our homes to stand up to extreme weather, which is a vital consideration in these Tennessee communities, which are being hit with devastating storms more frequently than ever."

The Homes of Honor initiative is composed of two phases, according to Bohanon. During the first phase, set for the first and second quarters of 2025, the program's goal is to build seven homes for active and retired veterans, particularly those from law enforcement and firefighting backgrounds. During the second phase, beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the initiative aims to expand to 25 additional homes while aiming for economic growth and reduced crime rates in the target communities.

"From there, we will evaluate more than 2,500 land lots in Shelby and Tipton counties for potential new builds," Bohanon said. "Throughout the entire process, our commitment is always to eradicate veteran homelessness and to ensure that no veteran is left behind."

For more information about Build Your Fortress, visit buildyourfortress.

About Build Your Fortress

Build Your Fortress is one of the industry leaders in Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), prefabricated building materials that consist of an insulating foam core sandwiched between two structural facings. Unlike stick framing, which involves constructing the frame piece by piece on-site, SIPs come as large, ready-made panels, providing quicker and more efficient building. SIPs offer a wide array of benefits, including excellent insulation, energy efficiency, reduced labor costs, and faster construction.

About BLAC PAC

BLAC PAC is a multifaceted, nonpartisan, publicly funded 527 nonprofit dedicated to amplifying a unified society by promoting leadership and community development across diverse populations, including Black, Latino, Asian, and Caucasian communities. By upholding the essential principles of Excellence, Integrity, and Discipline (EID), BLAC PAC creates environments of trust and dedication, laying the groundwork for long-term success.

About Customized Veterans Group (CVG)

CVG is a Tennessee-registered nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans, especially in Shelby and Tipton counties, home to the state's largest veteran population. Our research identifies key challenges veterans face, including prolonged healthcare wait times, homelessness, underemployment, addiction, and undiagnosed mental illnesses. These factors contribute to the alarming suicide rates among veterans. We offer a holistic approach to addressing these needs.

About Customized Medical Needs LLC (CMN)

CMN addresses health care disparities in rural and HUBZone communities, providing rehabilitative therapies to civilians and veterans alike. CMN expanded services to include support for individuals struggling with alcohol and substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Our services, both inpatient and outpatient, address critical health care gaps.

