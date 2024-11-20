FIA President Discusses Qatar's Motor Sport And Mobility Activity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX 2024 taking place later this month, Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) HE President Mohammed Ben Sulayem met with the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and the Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani.

Top of the agenda was Qatar's key role in global motor alongside the country's innovation and education in mobility.

Advocacy and impact of sustainability in the region was discussed at length – a key consideration for all parties who confirmed their mutual commitment to advancing sustainable practices and raising awareness.

The ongoing collaboration between Qatar, the FIA, and Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) ensures the continued growth of motor sport, and success in the mobility and transport sectors, across the region and globally.

From the end of November to mid-December, the world's eyes will be drawn to Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit in the year of its 20th anniversary.

From hosting the penultimate race, FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX 2024, to witnessing top karting talents from across the Middle East and North Africa compete in six thrilling categories at the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup.

The FIA is committed to increasing accessibility and diversity across motor sport, ensuring equal opportunities for equal talent, with the global grassroots programme crucial to ensuring the ongoing success of motor sport in the Middle East.

Alongside sporting matters, the parties discussed the FIA's continued support in mobility and transport in the region.

HE Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said“My thanks to the Prime Minister of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for his generous welcome. We had a very productive meeting to discuss the future of global motor sport and mobility. It was also good to discuss a number of grassroots development initiatives across motorsport and mobility with the Minister of Youth and Sports, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani.”

“I am proud of the close relationship that has been built by the FIA and our regional Member Club Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, and the partnership we have fostered to ensure ongoing innovation and collaboration in the region. I look forward to the upcoming events taking place in Qatar and spending more time in this vibrant country.”

“Welcoming FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem to Lusail International Circuit today reflects the strength of Qatar's motorsport journey in 2024,” said Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of QMMF and Lusail International Circuit.

“Hosting other prestigious events such as the International BAJA, the International Rally, the World Endurance Championship, and the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup underscores our commitment to advancing excellence in motorsport. Our focus on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity aligns with Qatar's vision to inspire progress and nurture talent, ensuring the region's enduring impact on the global motorsport landscape."