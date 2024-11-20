The Health Benefit Alliancetm Appoints Mike Gullikson Chief Sales Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwalk, Connecticut-based The Benefit AllianceTM (HBA) announces the appointment of Mike Gullikson to Chief Sales Officer. Gullikson joins HBA with over 15 years of leadership success in various healthcare and employee benefit roles, delivering consistent growth results for early-stage and established companies alike.

Before joining HBA , Gullikson was the Chief Commercial Officer at Wellnecity where he developed and deployed a transformative approach to health plan management to help organizations reduce cost, enhance care quality, and improve outcomes through data-driven strategies. Previous roles include Chief Growth Officer at Harbor Health and Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Transcarent where he led national sales teams in the development and successful execution of market strategies. Gullikson also founded advisory firm Gullikson Advisors, partnering with startups in digital health, benefits, and insurance to amplify sales, distribution, and strategy.

In assuming the Chief Sales Officer role at HBA, Gullikson brings his industry experience and creative expertise to an organization committed to delivering effective solutions for employers and employees struggling with rising costs and the bureaucratic complexities so deeply entrenched in the health benefits industry. With an already broad menu of health plan design solutions for small and mid-size employers, HBA is expanding its plan design portfolio at it enters 2025 and will task Gullikson to foster and expand distribution channels to bring

solutions to a market clamoring for effective alternatives.

According to HBA President, Matt Esposito, "Since 2019 we've been in the market delivering affordable health benefit plan designs that eliminate barriers to care for employees at all levels. In the wake of the recent announcement of our HBA SelectSM series, and with another new product announcement imminent, this is an exciting time for our company. We're equally excited to have Mike on board to head up our sales efforts and leverage his industry relationships to spread the HBA story."

Chief Operating Officer, Jim Rinere, concurs, "Having worked with Mike for over a decade and witnessed firsthand his industry knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to his craft, I have every confidence that he will align well with HBA's overall mission to remove barriers to care and provide the market with alternatives to benefit offerings that are not serving enough of the working population. We are very excited to bring Mike onto the team and look forward to his positive influence on the future of HBA's direction and success."

About The Health Benefit AllianceTM

The Health Benefit AllianceTM was founded in 2018 to address a market in dire need of affordable health benefit choices for all employees. By leveraging innovation and aggressive sourcing through best-in-class alliance partners, HBA consults on valuable plan features to provide a unique and comprehensive menu of affordable, ERISA and ACA compliant health benefit plan designs that mitigate barriers to care and satisfy a broad range of consumer price points. To learn more, visit:

