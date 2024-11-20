Cadence Bank Welcomes Brad Silcox As President Of Asset Management & Trust Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence (NYSE: CADE ) today announced that Brad Silcox has joined the organization as executive vice president and president of asset management and trust.

Silcox has spent the past 20 years at Wilmington Trust, a subsidiary of M&T Bank, in various executive leadership roles including president of the Southeast region and chief administrative officer of wealth markets. He is a strategic leader with a proven track record of developing high-performing teams, building client relationships and leading organizations through transformational change.

Brad Silcox is president of Cadence Bank's asset management and trust group.

"Brad is a high-integrity leader who shares our dedication to valuing relationships, teamwork and collaboration," said Valerie Toalson, chief financial officer and president - banking services for Cadence Bank. "He is also well-regarded for his ability to navigate complex environments and drive growth-oriented change, all of which make him the ideal person to lead and grow our asset management and trust group."

Silcox added: "I'm excited to join a company that has the same passion for people and clients as I do, and I look forward to leveraging my skills and experience in further building and evolving the asset management and trust business at Cadence. I know first-hand the value that a relationship between a regional bank and its wealth arm can bring to clients."

Silcox will be located in the company's Atlanta, Georgia office, overseeing a talented team of advisors across the Southeast and Texas.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE ) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

