Employee Profile: Honoring Senior Airman Linette Bumford, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

(MENAFN- 3BL) From her distinguished military career to her leadership at CACI, Linette Bumford elevates every mission she undertakes. Her dedication echoes the words from the Airman's Creed: 'I will never falter, and I will not fail.'

In 1996, Bumford joined the U.S. Air Force as an airman in Logistics and Management. Her duties encompassed a broad range of responsibilities, including comprehensive management of chain processes, accounting, inventory control, and the seamless coordination of logistics to ensure mission-critical materials were readily available.

Her time in active duty was marked by distinctive experiences and notable achievements, earning her honors such as 1998 838th Engineering and Installation Squadron, Achievement Medal and 1999 11th Supply Squadron, Airman. These accolades illustrated a dedication that transcended everyday duties, setting her apart as a leader within her unit.

“My journey as a senior airman encapsulated an array of experiences that forged a path toward program management and operational excellence,” she said.“Each achievement contributed to a depth of knowledge and skill that would be pivotal in future managerial roles.”

Throughout her term of enlistment, Bumford was molded by rigorous training, a commitment to excellence, and a profound sense of duty. These values became the bedrock of her professional identity, providing her with the foundational skills necessary to excel when she joined CACI in July 2014.

With precision and accountability at the forefront of her efforts, she oversees the development and implementation of management systems as the company's Quality Program Assurance Executive Director. Her proactive approach ensures the work she does to support CACI's more than 24,000 employees not only meets expectations but exceeds industry standards.

“My military experience instilled a strong commitment to service, which drives me to continually improve quality and always consider the wider impact our team's work has on our clients and the community,” she said.

Bumford's lifelong dedication to service recently led her to take on a leadership role within CACI's Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG). As the former President and current Executive Sponsor of the Maryland East Chapter, her efforts are fueled by a deep respect for the sacrifices of her fellow service members.

“When I first joined VERG, my motivation was twofold: to create a supportive community for veterans and to ensure that their voices are heard within the organization,” she said.

Bumford collaborates with other VERG members to advocate for veterans' needs. Together, they have established programs focused on mentorship, career development, and mental health support. These initiatives not only benefit veterans but also enrich CACI's corporate culture, reinforcing its tradition of supporting the military community and offering veterans meaningful opportunities to continue their mission in civilian roles.

Bumford shares that the most rewarding aspect of her career has been the ever-present sense of purpose that has come from contributing to CACI's mission.“Transitioning from military service to the civilian workforce often comes with challenges, yet CACI makes a concerted effort to honor the skills and experiences that veterans bring,” she said.“I feel fortunate to be part of an approachable culture where every team member feels supported and valued.”

At CACI, veterans are offered meaningful job opportunities in fields closely aligned with their specialties. Explore careers that unlock your limitless potential.

