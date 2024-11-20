New Fantasy Novel“Lydia Rose And The Annals Of Veena” Captivates Readers With Magic, Mystery, Courage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With great pleasure, TK Jenkins announces the publication of her captivating new fantasy adventure book,“Lydia Rose and The Annals of Veena”. With a backdrop of thrill and adventure, Lydia Rose presents readers with a little girl whose life is irrevocably altered when she is given a sacred treasure that has the power to change her fate.Lydia, an apparently normal girl who lives at Roselee House, visits the enigmatic Gwendonia Castle at the start of the journey. Lady Adela Ronan gives her the Lamanya stone there, an ancient relic that is said to protect its owner by warning of danger. A letter calls Lydia to London as she struggles with the meaning of the stone, where she unearths secrets that result in transformative discoveries.A gripping story of fortitude, self-discovery, and the strength of imagination,“Lydia Rose and The Annals of Veena” is a story of coming of age. Readers of all ages will be enthralled by Ford's singular fusion of historical intrigue, Celtic legend, and suspense, which offers a wonderful journey that combines adventure with a touching message about bravery, fate, and family.“Lydia Rose and The Annals of Veena” is now available on Amazon.About the Author:TK Jenkins is currently concentrating on her literary career after working as a children's social worker. Her love of storytelling and her visits to historical sites serve as inspiration for her interest for history, charitable work, and Celtic mythology. TK Jenkins likes to write and spend time with her friends, family, and grandchildren. Her goal is for kids everywhere to fall in love with Lydia Rose's universe and become captivated in its fantastical journey.

