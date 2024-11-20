MID AMERICA PET FOOD APPOINTS NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eric Dahmer to lead Texas-based family of super premium pet nutrition brands

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid America Pet Food , parent company and of premium pet food brands including VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food and Nature's Logic has named Eric Dahmer chief marketing officer.

Dahmer, who previously served in leadership roles at Pet Honesty, Nature's Way, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Johnson & Johnson, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in growing consumer brands through brand development, insights and digital marketing across both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels. At Mid America Pet Food, he will lead all omni-channel brand and digital marketing, including commercialization within e-commerce channels as the company's sales and market share continue to rapidly grow.

"Eric's extensive experience in working on big and emerging brands, paired with his proven track record in developing top and bottom-line growth, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach," said Jeff Caswell, CEO of Mid America Pet Food.

produces top-rated, nationally recognized pet food brands with products designed to support the health, weight and energy needs of pets of all sizes and life stages.

"Mid America Pet Food brands present tremendous growth opportunities within the rapidly growing pet care industry," said Dahmer. "My focus will be on driving omni-channel development, expanding our market presence and deepening our connection with pet owners who rely on our brands to deliver high-quality nutrition for their pets. By building on our legacy of trust and performance, we're committed to achieving significant growth in sales and market share in the months and years to come."

About Mid America Pet Food, LLC

Founded in 2007, Mid America Pet Food's family of brands includes VICTOR® Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR), Nature's Logic®, Eagle Mountain Pet Food (Eagle Mountain), and Wayne Feeds. Based in East Texas, Mid America Pet Food offers super premium pet nutrition at a variety of price points. VICTOR's dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about Mid America Pet Food and its brands is available at , and .



