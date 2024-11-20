AARP The Magazine Announces Nominees For The Annual Movies For Grownups® Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Best Movies and TV for Grownups to Be Honored During the Annual Awards Ceremony in Beverly Hills on

January 11, 2025, and Broadcast by Great Performances on PBS in February

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine

today announced nominees for the annual Movies for Grownups® (MFG) Awards, with A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Gladiator II and September 5 for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups . For more than two decades, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.

The annual

MFG Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire,

a Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. Alan Cumming , the Tony- and Emmy Award-winning host of the widely lauded competition show The Traitors, will return as the host of

AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards, which will be broadcast by

Great Performances on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on PBS (check local listings),

pbs/moviesforgrownups

and the PBS app .

"Passionate for sophisticated, high-quality content, older audiences have the ability to propel film and TV content into mainstream popularity," says AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo. "With this year's Movies for Grownups nominations, AARP spotlights the talents and work that resonate with this powerful demographic. Here are the storylines, filmmakers, and actors that honor and serve this often overlooked audience."

In the Best Actress

category, nominees are Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Demi Moore (The Substance), and June Squibb (Thelma). In the

Best Actor

category, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Jude Law (The Order).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress

are

Joan Chen (Didi), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Nickel Boys), Lesley Manville (Queer), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator II), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave). In

the

Best Supporting Actor

category, Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Peter Sarsgaard (September 5), Stanley Tucci (Conclave) and Denzel Washington (Gladiator II).

Movies for Grownups nominees for

Best Director

are Pedro Almodóvar (The Room Next Door), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Edward Berger (Conclave), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), and Ridley Scott (Gladiator II).



In the Best TV Series or Limited Series

category, nominations go to The Crown , Hacks , Palm Royale , Shōgun,

and Slow Horses .



The television nominees for Best Actress

are Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Jean Smart (Hacks), Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building) and Sofia Vergara (Griselda). In the Best Actor category for television, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Idris Elba (Hijack), Jon Hamm (Fargo), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun).

The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees:



Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups : A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Gladiator II and September 5.

Best Actress: Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Demi Moore (The Substance) and June Squibb (Thelma).

Best Actor: Adrian Brody (The Brutalist), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Jude Law (The Order).

Best Supporting Actress: Joan Chen (Didi), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Nickel Boys), Lesley Manville (Queer), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator II) and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

Best Supporting Actor: Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Peter Sarsgaard (September 5), Stanley Tucci (Conclave) and Denzel Washington (Gladiator II).

Best Director: Pedro Almodóvar (The Room Next Door), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Edward Berger (Conclave), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) and Ridley Scott (Gladiator II).

Best Screenwriter: Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi (Emilia Pérez), Jay Cocks and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), Winnie Holzman (Wicked), Peter Straughan (Conclave), and Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts (Dune: Part Two).

Best Ensemble: A Complete Unknown, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, His Three Daughters, September 5 and Sing Sing.

Best Actress (TV): Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Jean Smart (Hacks), Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building) and Sofia Vergara (Griselda).

Best Actor (TV): Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Idris Elba (Hijack), Jon Hamm (Fargo), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun).

Best TV Series or Limited Series: The Crown, Hacks, Palm Royale, Shōgun, and Slow Horses.

Best Intergenerational Film: Didi, Here, His Three Daughters, The Piano Lesson, and Thelma.

Best Time Capsule: A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Here, Maria and September 5. Best Documentary: I Am: Celine Dion, Luther: Never Too Much, Piece by Piece, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, and Will & Harper.

Movies for Grownups Awards proceeds benefit AARP Foundation, which works for and with vulnerable older adults to end senior poverty and reduce financial hardship by building economic opportunity.

About

AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards' Philanthropic Goals

The annual Movies for Grownups Awards raises funds for AARP Foundation, AARP's affiliated charity, which works for and with vulnerable older adults around the country to transform lives and build a future without senior poverty. Through vigorous legal advocacy and evidence-based solutions, and by strengthening supportive community connections, AARP Foundation fosters resilience, advances equity and restores hope.

About

AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications:

AARP The Magazine

and

AARP Bulletin.

To learn more, visit

,

ñol

or follow

@AARP ,

@AARPenEspañol

and

@AARPadvocates

on social media.

About The

WNET Group

The WNET Group

creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences

nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBS KIDS, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News ; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than 5 million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature , Great Performances , American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs like NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi . Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase , interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

SOURCE AARP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED