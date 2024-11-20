TWO FRANDZEL PARTNERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master

Shareholder Brett McClure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Managing Shareholder Hemal Master and Shareholder Brett McClure have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as“Legal Visionaries” as highlighted in a special supplement that published earlier this week.“Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney's commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community,” states the publisher.In his role as Managing Shareholder, Mr. Master“focuses on lender representation across various sectors, including commercial banks, private equity funds and hedge funds,” states the feature.“Recognized as a“Leader of Influence: Minority Attorney” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and a Super Lawyer, his recent notable matters include structuring a $125-million syndicated construction loan for a hotel, restructuring a $120-million credit for an airplane engine leasing company and financing a private equity acquisition of technology stocks.”Mr. Master regularly speaks at both industry events and to clients on timely topics involving finance. He was recognized as leading the next generation of legal leadership in Lawdragon's 2024“500 X – The Next Generation” guide.“Brett McClure is a Shareholder and trial lawyer specializing in business disputes for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups and high-net-worth individuals,” Los Angeles Times shares.“Recognized by The Legal 500 and the Los Angeles Business Journal, he has extensive experience as lead counsel in state and federal courts across various industries, including real estate, banking and technology. Prior to joining Frandzel, Mr. McClure was a litigation partner at a top global law firm and remains active in the legal community through several bar associations and his support for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.”Mr. McClure was recognized as one of 2025's“500 Leading Litigators in America” by Lawdragon.

