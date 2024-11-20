INE Security Alert: 4 Keys To Faster Breach Recovery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How Strong Training Programs Can Save Companies $1.49 Million

Cary, NC, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- threats are escalating, and INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is emphasizing the pivotal role of ongoing employee education in expediting post-breach recovery and strengthening organizational resources.

Recent cybersecurity statistics underscore the urgent need for comprehensive training strategies. According to IBM's 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average data breach in 2023 was $4.45 million. The vast majority of those incidents involve a human element, such as social engineering. Critically, organizations with robust incident response planning, testing, and training programs saved an average of $1.49 million per breach, indicating a strong case for ongoing cybersecurity training.

"Employee training is no longer a peripheral consideration but a critical defensive strategy," said Data Warn, CEO of INE. "Our research consistently demonstrates that organizations with robust, continuous learning programs can reduce breach recovery time significantly and minimize potential damage through rapid, informed response."

Comprehensive Training Recommendations

INE recommends a holistic training strategy that encompasses:

Simulation-Based Learning : Realistic cyber incident simulations that provide hands-on experience in breach detection and mitigationContinuous Update Mechanisms : Regular training modules reflecting the latest threat intelligence and emerging cybersecurity trendsRole-Specific Cybersecurity Protocols : Tailored training programs addressing specific departmental vulnerabilitiesSkills Assessments : Real-time technical skill assessments unlock key insights to ensure your team is training on the right skills.

Industry Impact and Economic Considerations

The economic implications of effective cybersecurity training are substantial. The World Economic Forum's 2023 Global Risks Report highlights that cybersecurity failures represent a top-five global risk with potential systemic economic consequences.

"Investment in employee training is not an expense, but a critical risk management strategy," Warn added. "Each trained employee becomes a proactive defense mechanism, transforming potential vulnerabilities into organizational strengths."

Certification and Preparedness

INE offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity certifications and certification prep programs designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to ensure a rapid response to today's evolving threats, including:



Professional certifications offered by INE Security, including the eJPT, eWPTX, eCTHP, and more

CompTIA Security+ Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

CONTACT: Kathryn Brown INE 917-715-0911 ...