DAMAC Properties Unveils DAMAC Islands: An Invitation To A New Way Of Life

DAMAC Islands was unveiled in style and culminated after a month-long global campaign featuring giveaways to destinations and marketing promotions by global celebrities and influencers. The project is the sixth master community in the

DAMAC Properties' portfolio, unveiling an island living theme inspired by most sought-after global island destinations

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties, UAE's leading property developer has announced the launch of

DAMAC Islands , its third and largest master community unveiled this year and the sixth in its portfolio of master development projects. Nestled in the heart of Dubailand, DAMAC Islands offers a unique opportunity to live in a tropical-inspired haven that combines luxury living with the natural paradise of island life. This meticulously designed community is slated to be the perfect escape from the bustling city, providing residents with tranquility, rejuvenation, and connection within a peaceful and intimate setting.

A rendering of DAMAC Islands

Ali Sajwani, MD at DAMAC, Abbas Sajwani – Board Member of DAMAC, Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh, Hussain Sajwani – Founder and Chairman of DAMAC, Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan, Amira Sajwani – MD at DAMAC

The project was unveiled in an exquisite setting at Coca-Cola Arena on 19th November. Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, Amira Sajwani, MD, DAMAC Properties and senior executives from DAMAC headlined the press and partner event. DAMAC unveiled the launch after a meticulously planned month-long campaign that included a special teasing campaign, 'DAMAC Air', where global audiences had an opportunity to win air tickets to their favourite travel destinations.

As part of its marketing efforts and to connect with customers, DAMAC also roped in globally acclaimed celebrities and influencers for the launch, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, acclaimed two times boxing champion Amir Khan, English professional football coach John Terry, Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim amongst others.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties , said: "DAMAC Islands represents much more than a development; it is an invitation to experience an entirely new way of living that brings together luxury and wellness. This project embodies our vision of creating spaces where residents can find both escape and connection-an oasis that feels exclusive and warm. DAMAC Islands is a landmark of our commitment to innovation and our belief in Dubai as the ultimate destination for transformative, world-class living."

DAMAC Islands takes inspiration from some of the world's most sought-after island destinations, and will feature six clusters including the Maldives, Bora Bora, Seychelles, Hawaii, Bali, and Fiji. Masterfully blending the relaxed island aesthetic with modern splendour, the community aims at creating an oasis where

indoor luxury

will be harmonised with

outdoor paradise, allowing residents to experience both worlds without leaving Dubai.

"An Island State of Mind" sets the tone for the DAMAC Islands experience, with amenities that elevate day-to-day life to a blissful retreat. From serene lagoons and cascading waterfalls to lush jungle rivers and an exclusive

Aqua Dome

with indoor aquatic activities, every element has been crafted to evoke the serenity of island living.

Signature features

include a

hot springs spa,

jungle swings,

a bird park, and a

mini-golf island, ensuring every resident finds an escape within this exclusive community.

Residents will also be able to enjoy gondola-style paddle boat rides, relax in hammock-laden tours across crystal-clear lagoons, rejuvenate in a hot spring natural spa, or unwind at unique dining venues overlooking turquoise waters. A

wedding venue, a

tortoise garden, a fresh fruit market and

an exclusive Residents Clubhouse

will also add to the charm of this sanctuary, making DAMAC Islands a perfect blend of leisure, luxury, and natural beauty.

A Prime Investment Opportunity

DAMAC Islands will offer a range of

luxury villas

and

trendy townhouses, each designed with spacious layouts and breathtaking views. Property options include luxury Villas

starting at

AED 6.3 million

for 6-bedroom layouts and AED 18.5 million for 7-bedroom layouts. Its townhouses

category will include units selling for

AED 2.25 million

for 4-bedroom units and AED 3.1 million for 5-bedroom units.

DAMAC is offering an attractive

75/25 payment plan, with

75% payable during construction

and

25% upon completion, making DAMAC Islands a compelling choice for families and investors seeking lifetime value in one of Dubai's most promising master communities.

DAMAC Properties has significantly expanded its community development portfolio with the launch of Suncity and Riverside earlier this year, adding to its established communities of DAMAC Hills and DAMAC Hills 2, as well as the upcoming DAMAC Lagoons. Since its founding in 2002, DAMAC has launched over 75 towers and continues its dedicated growth, offering diverse living spaces and investment opportunities for discerning clients.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 47,000 homes with over 40,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world's most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

