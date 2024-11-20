Solar Installation Expert And Consumer Advocate Gina Farese Shares Critical Questions To Ask When Going Solar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gina Farese, CEO of Marcor and Marcor Solar, Educates Consumers About Going Solar

Damaged roof under improperly installed solar panels

Example of pest damaged roof under solar installation

Marcor Solar and Marcor Construction

Gina Farese, CEO of Marcor Construction and Marcor Solar, is educating the public on questions to ask before going solar

- Gina Farese, CEO of Marcor Construction and Marcor SolarWEST BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The decision to go solar is a smart one. There are tremendous potential cost savings, along with benefits to the environment. However, homeowners must do their“homework” and educate themselves about the installation process and the qualifications of those doing the job. Too often, installers are unqualified and fail to carry the appropriate insurance. Homeowners also need to clearly understand how their solar power system will be financed or leased and what this means relating to their home value.Gina Farese, CEO of Marcor Construction and Marcor Solar , is an advocate for homeowners as well as for the home remodeling and construction industry on Long Island. As a member of the Board of Consumer Affairs in both Nassau and Suffolk County, she sees first-hand the many challenges both homeowners and contractors face. She is on a mission to educate the public and to ensure contractors operate with high ethical standards when installing solar and working on home remodeling projects on Long Island.“For many of us, our home is our largest investment and most important asset. It is critical to protect this investment during any home improvement project. Unfortunately, in our market there are solar companies and installers that take advantage of uninformed people. These homeowners see the many cost saving benefits of solar, but don't understand financing options and challenges relating to selling a home with a leased solar system. There is also a right way and a wrong way to install solar panels on roofs. Based on my experience doing more than ten thousand roofing and other projects, I have identified the top questions all homeowners should ask when they decide to go solar,” said Gina Farese CEO of Marcor Construction and Installation.The following are Gina's recommended questions to ask once the decision has been made to go solar and hire a company for the installations:What certifications and experience does the solar installation company have? Do they use subcontractors? Inquire about experience in the industry for both contractors and subcontractors. Make sure that they provide a copy of their license, insurance and show that they know the process and timeline for getting permits in specific jurisdictions.Ask for references. Take the time to look at reviews online and ask about any complaints or negative comments. Examine recent Google reviews and see how any complaints or negative reviews were resolved. Check the company's social media accounts.Is the solar company or subcontractor qualified to install solar panels properly and know how to ensure roof penetrations don't leak? The installer must understand and know roofing construction rules, regulations and warranties. Solar installers are not roofers and they often damage or even void roof warranties. Improper installations are frequently prone to allowing leaking into homes.What financing, leasing and other options are offered? This question is critical and requires extensive research by the homeowner. Nothing is more important than reviewing and completely understanding the financing agreement and other legal documents associated with it. As part of this process, ask how the solar system will impact the value of a home. The only type of financing that will allow for increased appraised value of the home is direct ownership either through financing to own or direct payment. If solar is financed to be owned with a UCC filing, a well-trained realtor will know how to include solar in the sales transaction.Is the financing approach recommended right for you? Too many homeowners have been ripped off with shady financing deals, leases and other programs. Know exactly what you are getting into. Often, contracts and financing agreements are lengthy and written to be confusing. If there is legal language or other confusing information, ask for explanations. Many homeowners have signed deals they can't get out of and regret later when they try to sell their homes. A leased system or a Power Purchase Agreement, two forms of third-party ownership, can directly impact the sale of a home as the system owner is not the homeowner. This can create issues when it comes to mortgage qualification as well as the desirability of that home when it comes to market.Is the installer, or their subcontractor, familiar with local regulations and permitting processes? Ensure they know the local laws and can handle getting permits and scheduling inspections. Ask if they will cover permitting fees. It is recommended that everyone installing solar requests a sample contract to understand what they will be asked to sign in the future. Look for red flags such as eliminating the right to be part of a class action or if they require arbitration vs. going through the legal system.What warranties are provided relating to the installation work and the equipment? Understand that there are warranties for both the solar panels and the installation work, including what they cover and their duration. Take the time to read these documents; having a third-party review documents and contracts is always a good idea.What is the expected timeline for installation? Get an idea of how long the entire process will take from permitting and design to installation and grid connection.How will the size of the solar system be determined? Understand their process for evaluating energy needs and how they calculate the appropriate system size. Find out how much the installation will potentially save over the next 3, 5 or 10 years.Is system performance and monitoring provided and what is done if performance is not optimal? Ask if monitoring is provided and system performance is tracked. Get information about how systems are maintained to ensure optimal performance.What insurance coverage does the company have? Having the proper types and levels of insurance coverage is important for the protection of the homeowner. Ask for the installer to provide copies of all coverages and have a third-party review. Many times, installers do not have the required level of coverage; this leaves the homeowner vulnerable should an accident occur.Check with your CPA or financial professional to ensure that you do in fact qualify for the generous federal and state tax incentives. These can pay for up to 40 percent of the cost of the system.How are maintenance and repairs handled? Inquire about maintenance services, response times for repairs and whether they provide monitoring for system performance. Find out if there are additional fees for repairs or maintenance.Are pest and critter guards included with the installation? These are critical to have because they are the cause of a large number of issues with solar installations. Damage done by animals often takes time to develop and is hard to identify quickly. Animals often go after the wires that connect systems which causes them to fail. Without critter guards, homeowners are left to cover the extra cost.“The answers to these questions will give homeowners going solar the information they need to make smart choices regarding which solar company to use and installer to hire. There are many options for paying for a system; understanding what the different options are and choosing the right one will prevent problems and headaches down the road,” added Farese.Marcor Construction is fully licensed and insured in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Under Farese's leadership, the companies have been a trusted name in Long Island's home improvement industry for over two decades, completing thousands of roofing projects for both residential and commercial properties. Also led by Farese, Marcor Solar provides comprehensive solar installation and solar repair services on Long Island and New York City.For more information about Farese and Marcor Construction, please visit .###

