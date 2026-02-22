403
Afghanistan Pledges “Measured Response” to Reported Pakistani Strikes
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it will respond to the reported Pakistani airstrikes on its territory with an “appropriate and measured response” at a “suitable time,” as stated by reports.
The ministry strongly condemned the attacks on the social media platform X, calling them a blatant violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, international law, principles of good neighborliness, and Islamic values. It further criticized the targeting of civilian and religious sites, stating that this demonstrates the Pakistani military’s intelligence and security deficiencies, and added that "such repeated acts of aggression will never be able to conceal their internal shortcomings."
According to Afghan officials and the Pakistani Ministry of Information, Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes in multiple areas across eastern and southeastern Afghanistan.
“Pakistan in a retributive response, has carried out intelligence based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) at the border region,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote on X early Sunday, according to reports. The strikes were conducted following recent suicide bombings in Pakistan.
The ministry added that “Pakistan expects and reiterates the Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost.”
Pakistan also vowed retaliation for the deaths of two security personnel on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing that it will not tolerate attacks originating from Afghan territory without response.
