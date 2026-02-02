403
US Boosts Air, Missile Defenses Across Middle East
(MENAFN) The United States is enhancing air and missile defenses across the Middle East in preparation for potential Iranian retaliation in response to any future U.S. military action, according to reports from defense officials.
The Pentagon is deploying an additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and more Patriot missile systems to locations where American forces are stationed, including Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. THAAD batteries are designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, while Patriot systems protect against shorter-range and lower-flying threats. Analysts note that the U.S. has a limited number of operational THAAD batteries worldwide, making this deployment particularly significant due to the personnel and logistical support required.
While President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on striking Iran, officials say limited attacks could be carried out with forces already in the region, though a larger campaign would likely provoke a substantial Iranian response. Strengthening regional defenses is seen as critical to safeguarding U.S. personnel and allies, including Israel.
The U.S. Navy has also positioned multiple guided-missile destroyers capable of intercepting aerial threats such as missiles and drones. These ships are operating near the Strait of Hormuz, the North Arabian Sea, the Red Sea near Israel, and the eastern Mediterranean, according to officials.
Additional air assets have been moved closer to the region, including F-15E fighter squadrons in Jordan and U.S. F-35 aircraft recently transiting through Europe. Electronic warfare aircraft have also been repositioned forward, officials said.
U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the region, declined to comment on current deployments.
