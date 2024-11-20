Czbank Youth Speech Contest By Zhejiang Gongshang University Wins Bronze In A' Graphics Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CZBank Youth Speech Contest

Zhejiang Gongshang University's CZBank Youth Speech Contest Recognized for Outstanding Graphic Design in Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious awards in the field of graphic design, has recently announced Zhejiang Gongshang University as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work titled "CZBank Youth Speech Contest". This recognition underscores the significance of the A' Graphics Industry Awards within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a highly coveted and influential accolade that celebrates innovation, creativity, and excellence in visual communication.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds great relevance for the graphic design industry and its stakeholders, including designers, agencies, and clients. By recognizing outstanding works like the CZBank Youth Speech Contest, the award not only validates the talent and dedication of the winning entity but also sets new benchmarks for the industry as a whole. This recognition serves as an inspiration for graphic designers worldwide, encouraging them to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver impactful visual solutions that resonate with audiences and drive meaningful engagement.The CZBank Youth Speech Contest stands out for its unique and innovative approach to event visual communication. The design concept brilliantly combines the speech microphone with the roots of a tree in a captivating 3D line form, creating a powerful visual metaphor that echoes the event's theme of "Inheriting Culture Like Roots, Creating a Better Future". The intertwined shapes and transparent materials effectively convey the idea of intangible cultural transmission, while the analogy of the microphone to a tree trunk symbolizes the dissemination of speeches. This thoughtful and creative design not only captures the attention of young participants but also ensures a visually appealing experience across various application scenarios, from event posters to the speech venue and outdoor promotions.The Bronze A' Design Award for the CZBank Youth Speech Contest serves as a testament to Zhejiang Gongshang University's commitment to excellence in graphic design and visual communication. This recognition is expected to inspire the university's design team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and exploring innovative solutions that effectively engage and resonate with their target audience. The award also highlights the potential for graphic design to make a significant impact in the banking sector, where traditional approaches to visual communication often lack the youthful and dynamic appeal that the CZBank Youth Speech Contest successfully achieves.CZBank Youth Speech Contest was designed by Kan Zhao, Associate Professor and Master's Supervisor at Zhejiang Gongshang University, who led the project with his expertise in brand design and visual design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning CZBank Youth Speech Contest by Zhejiang Gongshang University at the following url:About Zhejiang Gongshang UniversityZhejiang Gongshang University is a renowned institution based in China. Associate Professor Kan Zhao, who holds a master's degree from Tongji University, currently serves as the Design Director at Hangzhou Big Soundwave Culture Creative Co., Ltd. With 18 years of experience in brand and VI design, Zhao has contributed to nearly 50 projects for various prestigious brands, including Alibaba Group, Ant Group, Zhejiang Natural Museum, Zhejiang Wuzhen Internet Conference, and Louwailou. His outstanding work has been recognised with numerous awards.About CZBankCZBank, one of the twelve national joint-stock commercial banks in China, was officially established on August 18, 2004, with its headquarters located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. As the 13th "A+H" listed bank in China, CZBank has demonstrated impressive growth and financial stability. As of the end of September 2022, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.54 trillion yuan. 