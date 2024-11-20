Reviva Labs Appoints Paragon Naturals To Expand Brand Presence In Key Southwest Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reviva Labs partners with Paragon Naturals to expand in the Southwest, increasing access to their trusted natural skincare products across key regions.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reviva Labs , a leader in natural skincare and a prominent Sendayco, LLC brand, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Paragon Naturals to represent Reviva Labs across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. This strategic alliance aims to broaden Reviva Labs' reach in the Southwest, increasing consumer access to its trusted skincare solutions. Additionally, Paragon Naturals will lead the relationship with Whole Foods Market headquarters in Texas, managing Reviva Labs' presence and initiatives with the retailer.

Jennifer Moyer, President of Paragon Naturals, expressed excitement about the new partnership:“We are thrilled to represent Reviva Labs and bring their respected skincare products to a broader audience in the Southwest. Paragon Naturals' values align closely with Reviva's mission to provide high-quality, natural solutions, and we are eager to contribute to their growth in this key market.”

Troy Augustine, CEO of Sendayco, LLC, added,“With their established presence and dedication to representing natural brands, Paragon Naturals is the ideal partner for Reviva Labs. Their expertise in the natural products space and commitment to nurturing customer relationships make them an invaluable ally in expanding Reviva Labs' footprint in the region.”

Paragon Naturals' appointment marks a significant step in Reviva Labs' plans to deliver accessible, natural skincare to customers in the Southwest while building valuable relationships with major retailers.

About Paragon Naturals

Founded in 1998, Paragon Naturals is a family-owned brokerage firm with deep expertise in the natural products industry. Specializing in premium body care, supplements, and herbal solutions, Paragon represents a select portfolio of trusted brands in the Southwest. With a focus on building lasting client relationships and promoting healthy lifestyles, Paragon Naturals has earned a reputation for its professionalism, dedication, and industry insight.

About Sendayco, LLC:

Founded in 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leader in natural products, providing high-quality solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. With a portfolio that includes Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, Emily's Naturals, Aesthetics Unique, and Reviva Labs, Sendayco brings together decades of expertise and commitment to safe, innovative, and cruelty-free skincare. The addition of Reviva Labs, with its 51 years of pioneering experience in natural skincare, enhances Sendayco's dedication to effective, trusted products available worldwide through major retailers, spas, and health food stores. For more information, visit .



