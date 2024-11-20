Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 21-23, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This weekend bears cooler breeze, and even cooler happenings, as headline-worthy events are slated for the next three days. Several ticketed events will take place this weekend including the much-awaited On Ice, Qatar's annual Ajyal Festival, and separate concerts of popular artists Ramy Sabry and Nawal El Kuwaitia.

But, if you're looking for something laid-back this weekend, there are various options for open-air winter markets, bazaars, and local sale yards across Qatar.

Scroll down and see the line of events The Peninsula has personally noted down for you! Enjoy!

Winter markets



File photo used for representation only. Photo by Marivie Alabanza/ The Peninsula

Starting November 11

Every Thursday to Saturday, 7am - 3pm

Five seasonal markets have reopened this year just in time for winter. The seasonal markets are located in Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Shahaniya, and Al Shamal. Visitors who are on a hunt for fresh and quality goods should get their baskets ready as the seasonal event offers large quantities of fresh vegetables, fruits, and other locally grown produce.

Torba Market



Every Saturday, 8am to 9pm

Education City

The ever-popular Torba Market is back with a brand-new season at Education City. Fresh new greens, freshly baked breads, an array of local artisans, and most importantly, sustainability still at its core- this market can be the perfect weekend destination for families, friends, and even your pets!

MIA Bazaar

Every Friday from 4pm to 10pm, Every Saturday from 2pm to 9pm

Located at Zone 2 of MIA Park

This bazaar will surely put a spring in your step with stalls of various kinds put up for every interest that might spark in you. From tasty bites and refreshments to handmade crafts, jewelleries, and trinkets - the MIA bazaar can be a destination to consider for your weekend stroll at the park.

Doha Weekends

Every Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 9pm

Doha Beach Club

Enjoy the salt air and the winter breeze at Doha Weekends' rustic-designed beach market at the Doha Beach Club.

Kids Expo

From November 20-23

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center

Dar Al Sharq Group's Kids Expo 2024 being held at DECC is welcoming the participation of over 300 exhibitors in this specialised exhibition catered to children up to 13 years old.

The four-day event will showcase various activities including educational and entertainment activities for children. The event also sought the participation of companies from various sectors including education, health, and culture.

Ajyal Film Festival

Until November 23

Katara Cultural Village

The 2024 Ajyal Film Festival features a powerful line-up of 66 films from 42 countries, showcasing themes of resilience, hope, and community empowerment. The selection is designed to resonate with audiences through captivating stories.

The festival is presented by the Doha Film Institute (DFI). For all Ajyal screenings tickets can be purchased online here ( or in person at Ajyal Katara Box Office, Katara Building 16 and Ajyal Box Office, VOX Cinemas, Doha Festival City.

Ramy Sabry Concert

November 22, 9pm

Al Mayassa Theater, Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

Superstar Ramy Sabry will hold his first concert in Qatar this weekend. Fans and residents looking for an unforgettable musical night can purchase tickets here , starting from QR225.

Disney On Ice

From November 22-30

Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Hall, Al Sadd Sports Club

This event is surely a dream to witness for every kid and adult who are young at heart. The 'Disney On Ice' show in Doha is certainly one of the most-awaited events this weekend - as the night awaits to unfold into the world of Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, the characters of Encanto, the characters of Frozen, and more!

Join the magical night by booking your tickets here .

Geekend Market



From November 20-23, Starting from 3pm

Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard

Interested in having a slice of pop-culture for the night? Then Geekend is the perfect solution to your weekend. Geekend is the perfect place for fans of video games, traditional and contemporary board games, as well as animated works in the creative domain.

Be a part of Qatar's largest pop-culture event by securing your tickets now here .

Automadness Qatar Exhibition

November 21-23

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

Car enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating European-style indoor car show, featuring drift performances by the Drift Brothers. New models of renowned automobiles, including electric vehicles, will also be present such as Tesla and Toyota GR, performance cars, and classic collectibles.

As the excitement for the motoring event hits full throttle, car enthusiasts can book their tickets here .

Nawal El Kuwaitia Concert



November 21; 8pm

Al Mayassa Theater, Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

QNCC will host another concert this weekend for the renowned artist Nawal El Kuwaitia. With ticket prices starting at QR390, seats are up for purchase here ( for a night of music.

8th Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Festival

November 21-30

Al Bidda Park

Fancy a cup of coffee? Or tea? The 8th edition of the Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Festival opens this weekend and will run until the end of the month. Located at Al Bidda Park, the event comes at a perfect time as winter sets in - an ideal climate for a warm cup of coffee, tea, and a bonding destination for friends and families.