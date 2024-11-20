Prime Minister Meets Iranian Foreign Minister
Tehran: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today in Tehran with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
