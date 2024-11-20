Germany Sends Another Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has handed over another military aid package to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which includes armored vehicles, drones, ammunition, and more.



The list of military support for Ukraine has been updated on the government's website, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, Germany transferred 47 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) (previously, it was 26 units) and ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles MARDER; one air surveillance radar TRML-4D (14 radars have already been transferred); self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 with spare parts (in addition to 20 sent before).

The package also includes 40,000 rounds 155mm ammunition and four self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 with spare parts.

Germany also sent 20 reconnaissance drones VECTOR with spare parts (368 sent before); 2 reconnaissance drones HORNET XR (before: 6); 100 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN (before: 269); 120 reconnaissance drones SONGBIRD (before: 19). For the first time, 60 reconnaissance drones Golden Eagle and two V reconnaissance drones VT-4 Rochen were handed over.

In addition, the package includes two bridge-laying tanks BEAVER with spare parts (25 before), three mine clearing tanks WISENT 1 with spare parts (before: 54); three mine ploughs (before: 61).

Germany also handed over 8 air assault vehicles Caracal and 20 border protection vehicles (before: 256); 6 tank transporter tractor M1070 Oshkosh (before: 18).

The package also includes 8,000

rounds ammunition 40mm; 100,000 precision rifles HLR 338 with 314,000 rounds ammunition; 100,000 rounds of ammunition for fire arms (55.6 million in total), as well as

tourniquets and chest seals.

As reported, on November 18, the United States announced a new aid package for Ukraine.

Photo: Bundeswehr