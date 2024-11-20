US Envoy To Mideast Reveals Progress In Efforts To Cease Fighting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The US presidential envoy Amos Hokstein declared on Wednesday that he has made progress in his efforts to cease fighting in Lebanon.

Hokstein, speaking as he emerged from a meeting with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, said today's session was "on the basis" of the previous meeting with the speaker he had held yesterday after his arrival in Beirut.

The American envoy indicated that further progress was made and revealed that he would proceed to the occupied Palestine shortly.

Hosktein added that he would not reveal further details about his mission, intended to halt hostilities, proceeding since mid-September. (end)

