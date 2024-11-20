Dataops.Live Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Independent validation of DataOps's robust security measures provides customers with secure and reliable services

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps , the Data Products Company, today announced that it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Compliance Type II, validating its dedication to stringent data security standards and robust compliance practices. Performed by Prescient Assurance, a trusted global authority in security and compliance certifications for B2B SaaS companies, this accomplishment serves as a symbol of trust and transparency for DataOps's handling of sensitive data in the constantly changing world of digital technology. It also demonstrates their ongoing effort to provide secure, reliable services that protect sensitive information for its customers. Read our blog to learn more.

Developed by the

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

to assess the effectiveness of an organization's controls over information security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy, SOC 2 Type II compliance measures an organization's systems and controls and evaluates the design and implementation of these controls over an observation period of 12 months.

"DataOps's approach to security is rooted in its company values, ensuring secure, compliant, and streamlined access to the digital world," said Raymon Gompelman, SVP of Engineering at DataOps. "By incorporating security principles into all aspects of our service delivery, we are fostering a company culture where data protection and privacy are paramount. Most importantly, our customers and partners can be confident that their data is managed to the highest standards of security and compliance."

The SOC 2 Type II certification is a more thorough and stringent auditing standard that

evaluates whether controls are designed and functioning as intended over a specified period of time. The resulting report is designed to demonstrate that a business's security and confidentiality controls meet or exceed the requirements established by the AICPA.

About DataOps

DataOps – the Data Products companyTM, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing, and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and Eutelsat. For more information, visit .

