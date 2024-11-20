Britecore Unveils 2024 Core Systems Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Insights Highlight P&C Insurers' Focus on Flexibility and Data-Driven Decision Making

San Mateo, CA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-based policy administration solutions for P&C insurers, has released its 2024 Annual Core Systems Report, unveiling the top priorities, challenges, and trends shaping the insurance across North America. The report, which is based on a survey that gathered insights from 100 P&C insurance leaders, highlights a growing demand for core systems capable of delivering enhanced flexibility, agility, and advanced reporting and analytics.

Two-thirds of P&C insurers (65%) are prioritizing investments in core systems that allow them to adapt quickly to market changes, launch new products, and expand into new regions.

While 64% of respondents ranked flexibility of introducing new products, lines, and regions as a critical quality of core systems, satisfaction with current systems in this area lags significantly, with a 27% gap between importance and satisfaction. The survey reveals a sharp focus on data-driven decision-making, with 77% of insurers emphasizing the importance of robust reporting and analytics tools. However, only 42% are satisfied with their current systems' ability to meet these needs, leaving a substantial gap between importance and satisfaction.

“P&C insurers are facing a fast-changing landscape, and our survey shows that flexibility and data insights are no longer optional-they are essential,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO at BriteCore.“We're dedicated to providing insurers with an agile, data-driven policy administration platform to help them stay competitive and adapt to industry changes.”

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics-all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore's policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit .

