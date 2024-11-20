Locally Manufactured UAV Solutions At SAADEF 2024, Showcasing Advancements In Drone Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the SAADEF 2024 (Saudi Arabia AI and Drone Exhibition and Forum), held from November 4-6, where Saudi officials from the of and other key representatives gathered to explore innovations in the UAV sector. Among the few manufacturers present, HarisUS , a Saudi-based UAV manufacturer showcased a range of advanced, locally produced solutions.The exhibition featured a variety of UAVs, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drones, Midlift drones, Ground Control Stations, and Flight Controllers from HarisUS. These products, manufactured in Al Khobar, are designed for both civilian and commercial applications, addressing needs in sectors such as agriculture, mining, infrastructure, pipeline surveillance, tower inspection, and public safety.Their manufacturing facility, utilizing cutting-edge materials such as carbon fiber and composite materials, produces UAVs with high precision through CNC machining and additive manufacturing. These locally made drones meet rigorous commercial and quality standards, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its ambition to be a global leader in UAV technology.With the global civil drone market size will to be $72.41 billion by 2030, the Saudi drone manufacturer is well-positioned to meet the growing demand, integrating AI-powered analytics, sophisticated sensors, and extended operational range into its unmanned systems. Participation in SAADEF 2024 underscores the commitment to advancing the drone industry and supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.For further inquiries, please contact:Communications TeamEmail: ...Phone: +966 582939664Website:

