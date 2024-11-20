Northern Army Commander Lauds 'Stellar Performance' Of Rashtriya Rifles In J & K

He urged all Rashtriya Rifles commanders and to continue operating“for the people and with the people” as a counter-terrorism force in the Union Territory.

The Army commander, who chaired the 13th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial at Udhampur, hailed the Rashtriya Rifles for restoring peace and stability in JK over the past decades and highlighted their contributions to inclusive development and nation-building.

He emphasised the need for the Rashtriya Rifles to continue re-orienting, restructuring and re-configuring as an“agile, lean and mean technology-enabled force” to address prevailing operational challenges and efficiently tackle those likely to emerge in the future.

The Lt General reiterated that all Rashtriya Rifles commanders and troops must continue operating“for the people and with the people” as a counter-terrorism force deeply embedded in the geography and demography of JK.

“As emissaries of the Indian Army, in grassroots contact with the populace, the Rashtriya Rifles are well poised to contribute to both community and nation-building. This larger aim must define all our lines of effort,” he said.

Lt Gen Kumar congratulated all ranks of the Rashtriya Rifles for their steadfast commitment and sacrifice in successfully prosecuting the counter-terrorism effort in JK.

The conference, attended by Major General Anupam Bhagi, Additional Director General Rashtriya Rifles; General Officers Commanding counter-insurgency forces, Rashtriya Rifles formation battalion commanders and senior officers of the Army headquarters and Northern Command discussed various issues, including the security situation, operational preparedness, training, deployments and counter-insurgency operations.

