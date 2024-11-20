Media reports Pentagon plan on providing banned mines to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Outgoing US President Joe Biden has reportedly authorized the transfer of anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine, despite their controversial status under international law. The mines, which the US considers nonpersistent, will be used within what is defined as Ukrainian territory and are designed to become inactive weeks after deployment to reduce long-term danger. This decision follows Biden's recent approval of long-range ATACMS missiles for Ukraine, a shift that has not been officially confirmed by the White House.



The use of anti-personnel landmines is prohibited under the Ottawa Treaty, which 164 countries have ratified, but neither the US nor Russia are signatories. Ukraine, which ratified the treaty in 2005, has been accused by the UN of violating its commitments. This move comes after the US had previously supplied Ukraine with remotely triggered Claymore mines and cluster munitions, both of which have been banned by many US allies due to the long-term risk to civilians.



US officials argue that Ukraine has the final say in how it conducts its conflict with Russia, while Moscow has described the war as a US-led proxy battle. Additionally, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has urged Ukraine to focus on increasing its military personnel rather than relying solely on weapons.

