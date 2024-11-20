Trump shows up at Musk’s Starship rocket launch examination

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald attended the sixth test launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket at the company’s Boca Chica facilities in Brownsville, Texas, alongside SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The 122-meter rocket, designed to carry astronauts to the Moon and eventually Mars, is part of NASA’s Artemis program and can transport up to 100 passengers in its human configuration. Ahead of the launch, Trump took to social to express his excitement, describing the rocket as the "largest object ever to be elevated" and highlighting its monumental significance.



Although the test flight did not go according to plan, with the first-stage Super Heavy booster unable to land back on the launch pad as intended, other goals for the mission were met. The booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico instead of landing on its pad, but the rest of the mission was deemed successful. One of the primary objectives was to ignite one of the rocket's engines in space and achieve a quicker booster landing during the daytime, both of which were accomplished.



Trump’s attendance at the launch marks a deepening relationship with Musk, who has been an outspoken supporter of the president-elect. This growing alliance could benefit SpaceX, as the company continues to secure significant U.S. government contracts. SpaceX, with its innovative space technologies, is poised to gain even more government-backed opportunities under Trump’s second term.



Musk's active involvement in supporting Trump’s political campaigns has extended beyond just financial backing. He was recently appointed to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government initiative designed to reduce waste and inefficiencies in federal operations. This further solidifies Musk's increasing influence on U.S. space policy, with some analysts speculating that the SpaceX CEO could become one of the most important advisors on space-related matters in the Trump administration.

