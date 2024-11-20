Pakistan faces surge in violence

(MENAFN) Pakistan is currently facing a surge in violence, particularly in its northwest region. On Monday, a deadly clash in the Tirah district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of eight and nine militants. The Pakistani (TTP) took responsibility for the attack. In a separate incident in the same province, seven officers were abducted at a checkpoint, and their weapons were seized by the assailants.



Meanwhile, Balochistan saw a deadly explosion near a railway station in Quetta on Saturday, which killed 21 people and 30 others. The blast occurred as the "Javer Express" train was about to depart for Peshawar, and authorities suspect a suicide bombing. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed, and local hospitals were put on alert.



Balochistan, long plagued by separatist violence, experienced a rise in attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for the deaths of 39 people in coordinated assaults in August. The BLA stated its attacks were aimed at security forces and warned the public to avoid highways.



These violent events are occurring against the backdrop of Pakistan's ongoing political unrest, with protests in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continuing. Islamabad has been on high alert, with increased security measures and internet shutdowns. The TTP has intensified its operations along the Afghan border, particularly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. On October 25, the group killed 10 police officers. In Balochistan, the separatist conflict continues to escalate, with a recent attack on soldiers following a bombing that killed 26 people, including 14 soldiers.

