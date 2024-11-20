AI-Powered Mental Health Care: A KFSHRC Initiative

(MENAFN- Epress release) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is committed to transforming mental healthcare through its Department of Mental Health (DMH). A key mission of the DMH is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness, which serves as a significant barrier that prevents many individuals from seeking vital support. Alarmingly, 34% of the Saudi population struggles with mental health disorders, yet 85% of those with severe conditions remain untreated.

KFSHRC is actively addressing this crisis by promoting awareness and acceptance. Through comprehensive educational programs, it is cultivating a culture of understanding and empathy and encouraging open discussions about mental health.

Moreover, by leveraging advanced technologies and harnessing the potential of digital health platforms and artificial intelligence (AI), KFSHRC is pioneering innovative approaches to diagnosis and treatment. AI-driven tools allow clinicians to identify mental health symptoms early, facilitating the development of personalized care plans for each patient.

By prioritizing cultural sensitivity, KFSHRC is creating digital solutions that respect cultural norms and values while offering confidential online consultations for individuals who may be reluctant to seek in-person care. These initiatives are crucial in expanding access to mental health services, particularly in underserved regions.





