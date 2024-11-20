(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's recent election win has sparked discussions about potential shifts in U.S.-Russia relations. Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin sees Trump's presidency as a chance for de-escalation in Ukraine. Dugin believes Trump's approach could lead to a gradual easing of tensions between the two nations.



The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has reached its 1,000th day. Russia currently controls about 18.8% of Ukrainian territory. Over six million Ukrainians have fled the country since the war began. The conflict has caused significant humanitarian crises and infrastructure damage.



Dugin's influence on Russian geopolitical thinking remains substantial. He advocates for Russia to become a central player in a multipolar world. Dugin envisions Russia as a leader in an ideological struggle against Western dominance. His ideas have resonated within certain nationalist circles in Russia.





Dugin: Biden Pushes Nuclear War While Trump Offers Peace Path

Trump's potential presidency raises questions about future U.S. support for Ukraine. Some experts worry that Trump might reduce military aid to Ukraine. This could significantly impact the balance of power in the ongoing conflict. However, Trump's exact plans for dealing with Russia and Ukraine remain unclear.



The war has taken a heavy toll on Ukraine's population and infrastructure. Official data shows the country's population has decreased by about a quarter. The conflict has become the largest in Europe since World War II. Both sides continue to suffer heavy casualties in ongoing battles.







Russia has recently intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. On November 17, Russia launched its largest missile and drone strike in months. This attack included 120 missiles and 90 drones, causing widespread damage. These strikes aim to weaken Ukraine's resolve as winter approaches.



The U.S. has recently allowed Ukraine to use American-made missiles for strikes within Russia. This decision aims to limit Russian military logistics capabilities. However, experts note that this alone may not significantly change the war's course. The potential return of Trump in 2025 raises concerns in Kyiv about future U.S. support.



As winter approaches, both Russia and Ukraine are working to strengthen their positions. Russia has concentrated 50,000 soldiers in occupied territories. Ukraine continues to hold some Russian territories captured in August. This situation sets the stage for potential future negotiations.

