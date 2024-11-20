Nationsbenefits® Expands Grocery Access To United Supermarkets

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NationsBenefits, the leading supplemental benefit and healthcare fintech for managed care organizations, has announced that Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s United Supermarkets grocery stores have joined its of grocery and over-the-counter (OTC) retailers. This direct point-of-sale integration is powered by BAS, NationsBenefits proprietary item restriction technology. This expansion allows plan members to use their plan-funded supplemental benefit cards to shop at United Supermarkets, Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigo locations. NationsBenefits' cards are already accepted at other Albertsons Cos. Stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, and Shaw's.

“It is an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and partner to provide greater access to nutritious foods where members and customers are accustomed to shopping," said NationsBenefits CEO Glenn Parker, M.D. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Albertsons Cos. and the grocer's United Supermarkets stores to provide convenient, nutritious food and over-the-counter access for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members across the nation."

Members with eligible health plan-funded benefits can purchase qualified grocery, OTC, and wellness products with their health plan's flex card. Members receive a personalized prepaid card that gives them quick and easy access to funds that are loaded monthly, quarterly, or annual. This provides members convenient access to more nutritious options in their daily lives to improve their overall well-being.

“Through this new partnership with NationsBenefits, our guests at United Supermarket stores will enjoy expanded payment options for essential groceries and wellness products to support their health and wellness,” said Tony Crumpton, Chief Merchandising Officer at The United Family.“This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensure that individuals in our communities have convenient access to the items they need.”

NationsBenefits is now accepted at all Albertsons Cos. grocery stores. To find more information about the collaboration, please visit .

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics and gap closure, and fintech solutions to drive growth, reduce costs, and delight members. Combining cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each member's quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive offering. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits .

