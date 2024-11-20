Cooler Bags Market To Hit USD 5.4 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cooler bags is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for outdoor activities.

Cooler Bags size was valued at approximately USD 3.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of outdoor activities such as camping, picnicking, and fishing, which has led to an increased demand for portable cooling solutions.

Health-conscious individuals seek ways to keep their food and beverages fresh during outdoor excursions, making cooler bags a favored choice. Additionally, the growing trend towards environmentally friendly components has spurred the progress of refillable cooler bags made from sustainable materials.

The cooler bags market is segmented by material type into categories such as plastic, metal, fabric, foam, and others, including gel. In 2023, metal cooler bags emerged as the leading segment, generating over USD 1.3 billion in revenue and expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2032. Their dominance is due to their durability, superior insulation, and a longer lifespan than fabric or plastic alternatives. Constructed from materials like stainless steel or aluminum, these bags are designed to withstand harsh conditions while maintaining stable temperatures, making them ideal for various outdoor adventures.

Another key cooler bags market segmentation is based on capacity, which includes cooler bags under 10 liters, those between 10 and 20 liters, and those above 20 liters. Cooler bags with a capacity of under 10 liters dominated the market in 2023, achieving revenues exceeding USD 1.4 billion, and projected to grow to USD 1.9 billion by 2032. Their popularity stems from their portability; smaller bags are more convenient to carry, making them well-suited for individuals or small groups.

They are particularly favored for short outings and day trips due to their affordability, as smaller options tend to be less expensive than larger ones. Additionally, limited storage space in vehicles or homes makes compact cooler bags a practical choice for many consumers.

North America stands out as the largest cooler bags market, generating significant revenue of USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and expected to rise to USD 1.8 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by the region's strong interest in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and fishing. Consumers in North America often prefer portable, durable products that effectively keep food and beverages cool for extended periods. The robust culture of outdoor sports and leisure in this region underscores the ongoing demand for reliable cooling solutions, further enhancing market growth prospects.

Major players in cooler bags market include AO Coolers, Arctic Zone, Carhartt, Coleman Company, Dometic Group, Engel Coolers, Grizzly Coolers, Hydro Flask, Igloo Products Corp., Klein Tools, Patagonia, Pelican Products, RTIC Outdoors, Thermos, and YETI Holdings among others.

