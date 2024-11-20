(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

20 November 2024 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 19 November 2024 it had purchased a total of 17,572 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 17,572 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 375.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 372.60p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 374.38p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 372,799,029 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 372,799,029.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 19/11/2024 14:50:57 GBp 351 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gWPM 19/11/2024 14:48:09 GBp 551 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gksw 19/11/2024 14:47:44 GBp 34 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gk5P 19/11/2024 14:33:21 GBp 28 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5ge1W 19/11/2024 14:33:21 GBp 34 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5ge6S 19/11/2024 14:33:21 GBp 547 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5ge6U 19/11/2024 14:32:05 GBp 333 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gfd@ 19/11/2024 14:32:05 GBp 477 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gfd0 19/11/2024 14:24:43 GBp 56 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gNJd 19/11/2024 14:24:43 GBp 212 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gNJf 19/11/2024 14:24:42 GBp 520 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gNJt 19/11/2024 14:20:48 GBp 258 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gLi3 19/11/2024 14:20:48 GBp 145 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gLi5 19/11/2024 14:20:19 GBp 306 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gLsr 19/11/2024 14:20:11 GBp 678 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5gLmL 19/11/2024 14:10:24 GBp 360 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gGLA 19/11/2024 14:10:24 GBp 735 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gGKZ 19/11/2024 14:07:47 GBp 303 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gHDG 19/11/2024 14:07:47 GBp 236 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gHDI 19/11/2024 14:06:41 GBp 326 373.00 XLON xHaNSU5gUy2 19/11/2024 13:59:32 GBp 282 372.80 XLON xHaNSU5gSU7 19/11/2024 13:59:32 GBp 386 372.80 XLON xHaNSU5gSUO 19/11/2024 13:49:12 GBp 246 373.20 XLON xHaNSU5gOLY 19/11/2024 13:47:32 GBp 195 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gPom 19/11/2024 13:47:32 GBp 282 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5gPoo 19/11/2024 13:41:06 GBp 366 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5g70G 19/11/2024 13:41:06 GBp 523 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5g70N 19/11/2024 13:24:19 GBp 116 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5g09g 19/11/2024 13:24:19 GBp 194 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5g09i 19/11/2024 13:20:53 GBp 307 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gEbH 19/11/2024 13:15:42 GBp 217 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5gFOx 19/11/2024 13:12:33 GBp 70 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gDqV 19/11/2024 13:12:33 GBp 70 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gDtX 19/11/2024 13:12:33 GBp 176 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gDtZ 19/11/2024 13:12:31 GBp 453 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gDn$ 19/11/2024 10:39:55 GBp 212 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5h6ZB 19/11/2024 10:39:54 GBp 362 374.60 XLON xHaNSU5h6Yi 19/11/2024 10:39:54 GBp 516 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5h6Yk 19/11/2024 10:24:57 GBp 145 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5hFaR 19/11/2024 10:24:57 GBp 145 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5hFaT 19/11/2024 10:24:55 GBp 417 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5hFc8 19/11/2024 10:14:50 GBp 271 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5asrr 19/11/2024 10:10:11 GBp 207 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5aqno 19/11/2024 10:10:00 GBp 114 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aq$G 19/11/2024 10:10:00 GBp 185 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aq$I 19/11/2024 10:10:00 GBp 673 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aq@g 19/11/2024 10:06:02 GBp 166 374.60 XLON xHaNSU5arFo 19/11/2024 09:52:47 GBp 246 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5a@jP 19/11/2024 09:48:23 GBp 246 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5a$R2 19/11/2024 09:44:01 GBp 250 372.60 XLON xHaNSU5azJq 19/11/2024 09:40:04 GBp 202 373.40 XLON xHaNSU5axkH 19/11/2024 09:40:04 GBp 289 373.60 XLON xHaNSU5axkQ 19/11/2024 09:40:02 GBp 522 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5axeD 19/11/2024 09:34:59 GBp 89 373.60 XLON xHaNSU5avaN 19/11/2024 09:34:59 GBp 231 373.60 XLON xHaNSU5avaP 19/11/2024 09:33:52 GBp 268 373.40 XLON xHaNSU5avD2 19/11/2024 09:29:13 GBp 236 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5aaW$ 19/11/2024 09:27:42 GBp 362 374.60 XLON xHaNSU5aaHB 19/11/2024 09:27:23 GBp 280 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5aaVC 19/11/2024 09:27:16 GBp 56 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aaOT 19/11/2024 09:27:16 GBp 509 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aaOV