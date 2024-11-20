عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


11/20/2024 2:16:08 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
20 November 2024

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 19 November 2024 it had purchased a total of 17,572 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 17,572 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 375.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 372.60p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 374.38p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 372,799,029 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 372,799,029.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
19/11/2024 14:50:57 GBp 351 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gWPM
19/11/2024 14:48:09 GBp 551 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gksw
19/11/2024 14:47:44 GBp 34 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gk5P
19/11/2024 14:33:21 GBp 28 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5ge1W
19/11/2024 14:33:21 GBp 34 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5ge6S
19/11/2024 14:33:21 GBp 547 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5ge6U
19/11/2024 14:32:05 GBp 333 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gfd@
19/11/2024 14:32:05 GBp 477 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gfd0
19/11/2024 14:24:43 GBp 56 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gNJd
19/11/2024 14:24:43 GBp 212 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gNJf
19/11/2024 14:24:42 GBp 520 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gNJt
19/11/2024 14:20:48 GBp 258 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gLi3
19/11/2024 14:20:48 GBp 145 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5gLi5
19/11/2024 14:20:19 GBp 306 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gLsr
19/11/2024 14:20:11 GBp 678 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5gLmL
19/11/2024 14:10:24 GBp 360 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gGLA
19/11/2024 14:10:24 GBp 735 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gGKZ
19/11/2024 14:07:47 GBp 303 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gHDG
19/11/2024 14:07:47 GBp 236 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gHDI
19/11/2024 14:06:41 GBp 326 373.00 XLON xHaNSU5gUy2
19/11/2024 13:59:32 GBp 282 372.80 XLON xHaNSU5gSU7
19/11/2024 13:59:32 GBp 386 372.80 XLON xHaNSU5gSUO
19/11/2024 13:49:12 GBp 246 373.20 XLON xHaNSU5gOLY
19/11/2024 13:47:32 GBp 195 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gPom
19/11/2024 13:47:32 GBp 282 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5gPoo
19/11/2024 13:41:06 GBp 366 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5g70G
19/11/2024 13:41:06 GBp 523 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5g70N
19/11/2024 13:24:19 GBp 116 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5g09g
19/11/2024 13:24:19 GBp 194 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5g09i
19/11/2024 13:20:53 GBp 307 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5gEbH
19/11/2024 13:15:42 GBp 217 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5gFOx
19/11/2024 13:12:33 GBp 70 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gDqV
19/11/2024 13:12:33 GBp 70 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gDtX
19/11/2024 13:12:33 GBp 176 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5gDtZ
19/11/2024 13:12:31 GBp 453 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5gDn$
19/11/2024 10:39:55 GBp 212 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5h6ZB
19/11/2024 10:39:54 GBp 362 374.60 XLON xHaNSU5h6Yi
19/11/2024 10:39:54 GBp 516 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5h6Yk
19/11/2024 10:24:57 GBp 145 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5hFaR
19/11/2024 10:24:57 GBp 145 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5hFaT
19/11/2024 10:24:55 GBp 417 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5hFc8
19/11/2024 10:14:50 GBp 271 374.00 XLON xHaNSU5asrr
19/11/2024 10:10:11 GBp 207 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5aqno
19/11/2024 10:10:00 GBp 114 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aq$G
19/11/2024 10:10:00 GBp 185 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aq$I
19/11/2024 10:10:00 GBp 673 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aq@g
19/11/2024 10:06:02 GBp 166 374.60 XLON xHaNSU5arFo
19/11/2024 09:52:47 GBp 246 374.20 XLON xHaNSU5a@jP
19/11/2024 09:48:23 GBp 246 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5a$R2
19/11/2024 09:44:01 GBp 250 372.60 XLON xHaNSU5azJq
19/11/2024 09:40:04 GBp 202 373.40 XLON xHaNSU5axkH
19/11/2024 09:40:04 GBp 289 373.60 XLON xHaNSU5axkQ
19/11/2024 09:40:02 GBp 522 373.80 XLON xHaNSU5axeD
19/11/2024 09:34:59 GBp 89 373.60 XLON xHaNSU5avaN
19/11/2024 09:34:59 GBp 231 373.60 XLON xHaNSU5avaP
19/11/2024 09:33:52 GBp 268 373.40 XLON xHaNSU5avD2
19/11/2024 09:29:13 GBp 236 374.40 XLON xHaNSU5aaW$
19/11/2024 09:27:42 GBp 362 374.60 XLON xHaNSU5aaHB
19/11/2024 09:27:23 GBp 280 374.80 XLON xHaNSU5aaVC
19/11/2024 09:27:16 GBp 56 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aaOT
19/11/2024 09:27:16 GBp 509 375.00 XLON xHaNSU5aaOV

