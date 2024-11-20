Hollywood star clarifies why she abandoned US

(MENAFN) Eva Longoria has clarified the reasons behind her decision to leave the United States, explaining that while several factors influenced her move, it was not a reaction to the rise of Donald Trump. In a recent interview with *Marie Claire*, Longoria, who is known for her role in *Desperate Housewives*, described the US as a "scary" place due to societal issues like homelessness and taxes, alongside the broader cultural shifts exacerbated by the pandemic. She and her family, including her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, have split their time between Spain and Mexico since relocating.



Despite speculation that her departure was linked to Trump's political comeback, Longoria explained in a *The View: Behind the Table* podcast that her decision was not politically motivated. "I didn’t leave because of the political environment," she said, adding that her move was prompted by personal reflection on her life and family circumstances, including her work commitments in Europe. She also acknowledged the privilege of being able to leave and expressed sympathy for Americans who are unable to escape the challenges she perceives in the country.

