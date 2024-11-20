Pope stresses need to inquiry into Gaza genocide claims

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has urged an inquiry into whether Israel's military actions in Gaza amount to genocide against the Palestinian people, according to excerpts from an upcoming book released on Sunday. This is the most direct criticism the pontiff has made regarding the ongoing conflict.



In the book, titled *Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims Toward a Better World*, Pope Francis called on the international community to assess whether Israel’s actions meet the technical definition of genocide, as defined by international law. He stated, “According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide," adding that it should be carefully investigated.



The Pope’s remarks mark the first time he has publicly used the term "genocide" in relation to the Israeli military's operations in Gaza. This statement aligns with recent findings from the United Nations, which has suggested that the actions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) may be consistent with genocidal behavior, citing the use of starvation as a method of warfare.



The ongoing Israeli attacks have displaced nearly 1.9 million Palestinians, over 90% of Gaza’s population, according to the UN.



In response to the Pope’s comments, Israel’s Ambassador to the Vatican, Yaron Sideman, rejected the genocide allegations, claiming that the actions taken by Israel are a legitimate exercise of self-defense following the deadly October 7th Hamas attacks. Sideman argued that any attempts to label Israel’s actions as genocide were attempts to unfairly single out the Jewish state.



The controversy comes amid mounting international criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza. South Africa has filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide in its military operations. The ongoing conflict, which began after Hamas’s attacks in October 2023, has claimed the lives of over 43,000 Palestinians, with many more wounded in the IDF's retaliatory strikes.

