Tunisia Presents Mediterranean Action At COP29
Date
11/19/2024 11:14:37 PM
São Paulo – Tunisia introduced this week at the United Nations Climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan a project to fight pollution in the Mediterranean Sea. During an event in the sidelines of the conference, the Tunis International Center for Environmental Technologies (Citet) unveiled the initiative, known as the TouMaLi project, as well as other similar efforts in the country, the state-run news outlet Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP ) reported.
Managed by the Citet, the countrywide TouMaLi project aims to reduce plastic waste resulting from tourism in the Mediterranean Basin. The work is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety under supervision from Germany's University of Rostock in partnership with science institutions from around the world.
North Africa
The management committee for the initiative, which includes partners in Germany, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt, is also tasked with developing and implementing sustainable integrated waste management solutions for the tourism industry across North Africa, including the three Arab countries mentioned above. The goal is to protect the ocean and its ecosystems and scale down the use of plastic, especially the single-use kind, by the tourism industry in nations bordering the Mediterranean Sea.
©Norbert Scanella/AFP
