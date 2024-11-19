(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gogulan Dorairajoo CEO Rantau+ at The Drum Awards

The release highlights Rantau+ achievements in purpose-led campaigns, bagging Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

KUALA LUMPUR, TERRITORY, MALAYSIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rantau+ Strikes Gold, Silver, and Bronze At The Drum Awards Festival 2024 For Purpose-Led Campaigns

Rantau PR Sdn Bhd (Rantau+), a Malaysian boutique communications agency, scooped three awards at The Drum Awards Festival 2024 for its campaigns that champion ecosystem regeneration and digital empowerment. These accolades-Gold, Silver, and Bronze-underscore Rantau+'s dedication to creating purpose-led communications that align with key sustainability goals and deliver meaningful impact.

The agency's work on the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) initiative won a Gold in the PR for Government or Private Sector category and a Silver in Social Purpose: Environment. This entry, titled 'Engagement to Action: Transformative Partnerships for Klang River', was executed for Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated). It aims to bring awareness to the revitalise efforts for Selangor's Klang River and its surrounding areas by emphasising the importance of river stewardship and biodiversity conservation. The campaign also addresses the often-overlooked mangrove ecosystems, which together play a crucial role in climate resilience, water security, and biodiversity protection. However, beyond environmental goals, the campaign's core challenge was reconnecting communities with the river, inspiring collective responsibility, and fostering a renewed appreciation for Klang River's ecosystem.

“We are honoured to be the only home-grown Malaysian agency to win in several categories at this year's The Drum Awards Festival,” said Gogulan Dorairajoo, Chief Executive Officer of Rantau+.“These wins are not just for Rantau+, but for all our clients and partners who strive for impactful, purposeful change. This moment shines a spotlight on the transformative work being done by Malaysian organisations for people and the planet.”

Rantau+ also won a Bronze award for its campaign with MEASAT, Malaysia's leading satellite solutions provider, in the Social Purpose: Community Engagement category. The campaign, titled 'Connectivity Empowering Change', highlights MEASAT's commitment to bridging the digital divide by providing satellite services to remote and underserved areas lacking terrestrial infrastructure. Through this initiative, MEASAT has connected rural communities to vital information and services, empowering residents to improve their quality of life. The campaign's initiatives are designed to enable digital access that fosters sustainable economic opportunities, advances education, and supports healthcare via telehealth solutions, addressing the fundamental need for connectivity as a catalyst for change in rural areas.

The annual Drum Awards Festival, celebrating the best in marketing and media, features categories across 10 sectors, disciplines, and channels, with winners chosen by a global jury of 700 experts.

“The Drum Awards are known for celebrating groundbreaking creativity and strategic insight, and being awarded across multiple categories demonstrates our dedication to purposeful storytelling,” Gogulan added.“These wins reaffirm our belief that communications can drive meaningful change.”

Earlier in November, Rantau+ took home the Gold for Best ESG Campaign or Case Study To Improve Conservation, Restoration And Sustainable Use Of The Terrestrial Ecosystems (SDG 15: Life on Land) for SMG at the ESG & Sustainability Awards 2024 that showcases the best campaigns in line with the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

About Rantau+

Founded in 1992, Rantau PR Sdn Bhd (Rantau+) is a Malaysia-based public relations agency with a global reach through strategic partnerships. Rantau+ drives impactful change through communications and storytelling, working with clients to craft purposeful narratives that influence behaviour, foster positive outcomes, and create lasting value for businesses, society, and the planet. Rantau+ is also a participant in the UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB).

Julia Nicholas

Rantau PR Sdn Bhd

+60 12-328 8117

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.