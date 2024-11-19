Israeli Airstrike Kills 3 Lebanese Soldiers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese army announced on Tuesday that the Israeli Occupation warplanes targeted its base in the town of Sarafand in southern Lebanon, killing three soldiers.
The Lebanese Ministry of health added that eight other army personnel and several civilians were injured in the Israeli raid.
Additionally, Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Zifta and Deir Qanoun, it pointed out. (Pick up previous)
