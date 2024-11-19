Israeli Airstrike Kills 3 Lebanese Soldiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese announced on Tuesday that the Israeli warplanes targeted its base in the town of Sarafand in southern Lebanon, killing three soldiers.

The Lebanese of added that eight other army personnel and several civilians were in the Israeli raid.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft carried out on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Zifta and Deir Qanoun, it pointed out. (Pick up previous)

