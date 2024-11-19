Brazilian Stock Market Climbs To 128,000 Points Amid Fiscal Package Anticipation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, represented by the Ibovespa index, reached a significant milestone on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The surpassed 128,000 points, marking a 0.34% increase to close at 128,197.25 points.



This achievement came after six consecutive sessions of stagnation. The market's performance was bolstered by strong showings from Vale and major banks.



However, Embraer experienced a decline following a downgrade by UBS BB. The US dollar also saw a slight increase, closing at R$ 5.7672, up 0.34%.



Investors eagerly awaited the announcement of a new fiscal package. With the G20 summit concluding, market participants anticipated the release of these measures by Friday, November 22.



Roberto Campos Neto, the Central Bank President, emphasized the need for a positive fiscal shock to reduce risk premiums on Brazilian assets.







The stock exchange will be closed on Wednesday for the national "Black Consciousness Day" holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday as usual.



This brief pause may allow investors to reflect on recent market movements and prepare for potential shifts upon the fiscal package's release.

Brazilian Stock Market Performance

Among individual stocks, Oi saw a significant drop of over 11%, giving back some of the previous day's gains. Conversely, Americanas extended its winning streak to three consecutive sessions.



Embraer led the declines within the Ibovespa theoretical portfolio after UBS BB downgraded its recommendation from neutral to sell. Natura emerged as a top gainer, rising more than 4% following its victory in an auction for Avon Products Inc. assets.



Vamos and BRF also performed well, benefiting from easing interest rate curves. Vale closed positively, supported by strong iron ore prices, while Petrobras fell over 1% due to weak oil prices and profit-taking.



Internationally, financial markets closely monitored escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin's modification of conditions for nuclear attacks raised concerns globally.



In the US, technology stocks continued to shine, with Nvidia surging over 4% ahead of its third-quarter earnings report. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed positively, while the Dow Jones saw a slight decline.



As Brazil's market continues to navigate domestic and international factors, investors remain cautious yet optimistic about potential economic developments in the near future.

