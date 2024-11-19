Centerline Biomedical Celebrates First On-Label Surgical Case At The University Of Virginia Health System With The 6Fr Viewpointtm Catheter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. ("Centerline"), an innovation leader in cardiovascular navigation and visualization systems, announced today the first on-label use of the 6Fr Viewpoint Catheter as part of the IOPS®

platform.

The procedure was performed at the University of Virginia System by Dr. Behzad Farivar. As stated by Dr. Farivar, "Using IOPS with the Viewpoint Catheter, we visualized the aortic anatomy and endograft in 3D, enabling rapid and precise cannulation of the contralateral EVAR gate within minutes. This innovative technology delivers unparalleled real-time navigation imaging, streamlines target access, and mitigates radiation exposure to the operator during endovascular procedures."

The Viewpoint Catheter is the latest addition to the IOPS portfolio, and is available in multiple tip shapes and lengths. The IOPS (Intra-Operative Positioning System) platform is a novel navigation and visualization technology that is designed to mitigate radiation exposure during minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. The IOPS platform includes specialized software that creates 3D maps of vascular anatomy, enabling surgeons to visualize anatomy of interest. Using electromagnetically tracked intelligent devices, such as the Viewpoint Catheter, IOPS enables state of the art image-guided, real-time navigation designed to revolutionize the way endovascular procedures are performed. This is achieved while reducing exposure to harmful radiation emitted from x-ray fluoroscopy systems; typically used to see vessels during these procedures.

"The release of the Viewpoint Catheter is an incredible step forward, not only for Centerline but for clinicians and their ability to navigate within the vasculature," said Gulam Khan, CEO of Centerline Biomedical. "We look forward to introducing the Viewpoint Catheter at the 2024 VEITHSymposium in New York and to invite clinicians to experience the future of endovascular visualization and navigation first hand."

About Centerline Biomedical

Founded in 2015, Centerline Biomedical is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company's commercially available platform, IOPS®, enables improved visualization and navigation in endovascular procedures. IOPS has 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for use in the descending aorta. The company continues investment in development to enhance the current technology platform and expand image guidance in transcatheter procedure applications.

