Speakers Announced For Empower Mississippi's Solutions Summit

Kyle Mann of The Babylon Bee to Present Keynote

FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Empower Mississippi has just announced speakers for its annual Solutions Summit set for December 10. Kyle Mann, Editor-in-Chief of the popular satirical news site The Babylon Bee, will give the keynote presentation. Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Jason White were also announced as speakers for the Summit this week.

Mann is a prolific comedy writer, public speaker, and podcast host who has written thousands of headlines and articles for The Babylon Bee. Known for his wit, humor, and thought-provoking commentary, Mann brings a fresh voice to important conversations shaping our society today.

The annual Empower Solutions Summit brings together Mississippi's leaders, policy experts, and everyday citizens for a solutions-centered discussion on how to tackle our biggest challenges and help all Mississippians rise. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy panel discussions and in-depth conversations on topics critical to our state's future, including workforce development, criminal justice, and education.

The Empower Solutions Summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Sheraton Refuge Hotel & Conference Center, located at 2200 Refuge Boulevard in Flowood, with a reception to follow. Tickets to the event are now available, and the full slate of speakers and panelists will be released in the coming weeks. For more information or to register for the Summit, visit empowerms/empower-solutions-summit .

About Empower Mississippi

Founded in 2014, Empower Mississippi is a solutions center, working with stakeholders to tackle Mississippi's biggest challenges. We believe every Mississippian can rise, so our work focuses on removing barriers to opportunity so that people in the Magnolia State can earn success, contribute to their families and communities, and live meaningful lives.

Kienna Horn

Empower Mississippi

+1 601-749-1169

...

