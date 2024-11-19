Slowly But Surely, Crypto Payments Are Going Mainstream

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) There is no doubt that %Cryptocurrencies are in a strong bullish rally at the moment, but up until now, transactions were mostly done for speculative reasons and / or as a store of wealth. That appears to be changing, one company at a time.

Today, %ThumzupMedia Corp. (Nasdaq: $TZUP), a provider of social branding and marketing solutions that allows businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media announced it will soon offer payments in to its gig workforce through its recently launched Account Specialist Program (ASP).

Leveraging established platforms like Coinbase, Thumzup will seamlessly integrate Bitcoin payments into its existing payout system. This provides members of its ASP greater financial flexibility and control over their earnings.

“We're thrilled to empower the gig economy with the option of Bitcoin payments, especially in tech-forward areas like Los Angeles and South Florida,” said Robert Steele, Thumzup CEO. “This initiative offers them faster transactions, lower fees, and more financial privacy. Plus, with Bitcoin's growing acceptance, they can easily use their earnings for daily expenses or as a potential investment.”

Members of Thumzup’s Account Specialist Program can start receiving digital currency payments starting January 2025. Traditional bank payments will remain available for those who prefer them.

It certainly is an exciting time for crypto bulls, and news of this sorts must be music to their ears. While shares of TZUP are down on the day, the share price retreat is likely a result of macro conditions than anything company specific.