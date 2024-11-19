Invets Names Sarah Harrison As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INvets, an organization connecting transitioning military members and their families to Indiana, announces Sarah Harrison as its new CEO.

- Sarah Harrison, INvets CEOINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INvets, the organization dedicated to connecting transitioning military members and their families with careers and communities to Indiana, proudly announces Sarah Harrison as its new Chief Executive Officer.A communications, business development, and sales professional with an international, multicultural background, Sarah brings a wealth of expertise and a deep personal connection to the military community. As a former member of the U.K. Territorial Army, where she served for eight years, Sarah understands the challenges and opportunities faced by veterans.Before joining INvets, Sarah spent five years at the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership initiative, Conexus Indiana, where she developed strategies to strengthen the state's workforce and economy. In 2022, Sarah joined INvets as Vice President of Veteran Engagement, where she established critical infrastructure, built and trained high-performing teams, and drove the organization's growth.Now, as CEO, Sarah is poised to build on the momentum she helped create, bringing a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership to expand INvets' capacity, secure additional funding, and recruit more transitioning service members and their spouses to Indiana.“Our mission remains the cornerstone of everything we do,” Sarah said.“By partnering with veterans, their families, and Indiana communities, we're not just helping individuals transition to civilian life-we're strengthening Indiana's economy and creating vibrant, inclusive communities. This is work I'm deeply passionate about, and I'm honored to lead the next chapter of INvets' impact.”Sarah replaces Blaine Zimmerman who now serves as Chief Marketing and Talent Officer for Indy Chamber.Under Sarah's leadership, INvets has bold Fiscal Year 2025 goals, including:.Securing additional funding outside of the Lt. Governor's Office.Increasing the number of veterans and their families relocating to Indiana.Hosting inclusive regional events to foster belonging and community connections.Expanding relationships with colleges and veteran students to enhance career pathways.Implementing new software to better match veterans with corporate opportunitiesAbout INvetsINvets is dedicated to helping veterans and their families establish new roots in Indiana by connecting them with job opportunities, educational programs, and a supportive community network. Guided by values of integrity, inclusivity, and transformational impact, INvets strives to meet veterans where they are and help them build fulfilling civilian lives.To learn more about INvets or to get involved, visit .

